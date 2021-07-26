Tokyo Olympics: World no.1 Novak Djokovic remains on track for gold medal

World no.1 Novak Djokovic remained steady on his quest to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam.

The Serbian, who is attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, had a 6-4 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the men's singles.

The players were evenly matched at the start of the first set but the 20-time Grand Slam champion proved too strong, pouncing on Struff's serve while leading 5-3 to take the first set. An early break in the second secured the victory.

"It was a tough opponent for a second round... but you know, I'm very pleased with the way I felt on the court," Djokovic told reporters.

Struff's compatriot and fourth seed Alexander Zverev brushed aside Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia 6-2 6-2, while world number two Daniil Medvedev breezed through with a comfortable 6-2 6-1 win over India's Sumit Nagal.

The tennis tournament reported its first COVID-19 case among players on Monday after men's doubles competitor Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands tested positive.

Rojer is the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive after infections reported by a skateboarder, a taekwondo fighter and three members of the rowing team, including staff.

Rojer and his partner Wesley Koolhof were placed in isolation, while their second-round opponents from New Zealand received a walkover into the quarter-finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said in a statement.