Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch Bajrang Punia's fight for bronze in 65kg freestyle wrestling

Bajrang Punia will fight for a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics as he went down 12-5 fighting Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the men's 65kg wrestling semi-final at the Makuhari Messe Hall on Friday. India's medal hopeful will now try to manage a podium finish on Saturday (August 7). He will face either Senegal's Adama Diatta or Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the medal match. Aliyev, the Rio 2016 bronze-medallist in 57kg and a three-time world champion in 61kg, was a tough competitor. In the match, Punia looked to go on the offence early and gaining the first point passivity penalty on Aliyev. However, the Azerbaijan wrestler scored back-to-back takedowns and took a 4-1 lead into the second period. Aliyev then took advantage of the opening and scored another four points after getting hold of the Indian wrestler's ankles and twirling him around a couple of times. Bajrang Punia tried to claw bounce back in the bout, but Aliyev kept picking up points of his own to win the bout 12-5.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bajrang Punia's 65kg men's freestyle wrestling bronze medal match:

When is the timing of Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match?

The bronze medal match is scheduled for August 7.

What's the timing of Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match?

The bronze medal match will kickoff at 3:55 pm IST as per the Olympics official website.

What's the venue of the Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match?

The bronze medal match will take place at Makuhari Messe Hall.

Where to watch Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match live?

The match will be aired on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Where to watch Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match online/live stream?

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics wrestling event will be available on Sony LIV.