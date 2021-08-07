Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch Bajrang Punia's fight for bronze in 65kg freestyle wrestling

File photo of Bajrang Punia. Photograph:( PTI )
Here's everything you need to know about the Bajrang Punia’s 65kg men's freestyle wrestling bronze medal match:
Bajrang Punia will fight for a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics as he went down 12-5 fighting Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the men's 65kg wrestling semi-final at the Makuhari Messe Hall on Friday. India's medal hopeful will now try to manage a podium finish on Saturday (August 7). He will face either Senegal's Adama Diatta or Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the medal match. Aliyev, the Rio 2016 bronze-medallist in 57kg and a three-time world champion in 61kg, was a tough competitor. In the match, Punia looked to go on the offence early and gaining the first point passivity penalty on Aliyev. However, the Azerbaijan wrestler scored back-to-back takedowns and took a 4-1 lead into the second period. Aliyev then took advantage of the opening and scored another four points after getting hold of the Indian wrestler's ankles and twirling him around a couple of times. Bajrang Punia tried to claw bounce back in the bout, but Aliyev kept picking up points of his own to win the bout 12-5.
The bronze medal match is scheduled for August 7.
The bronze medal match will kickoff at 3:55 pm IST as per the Olympics official website.
The bronze medal match will take place at Makuhari Messe Hall.
The match will be aired on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics wrestling event will be available on Sony LIV.