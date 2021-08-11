Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat 'suspended' by Wrestling Federation of India

The Wrestling Federation of India temporarily suspended star grappler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her Tokyo Olympics crusade. The authority has given a notice to Vinesh on three counts and she has time until August 16 to answer the notice.

Vinesh Phogat, who smashed out of the Olympics subsequent to losing to Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, didn't remain at the Olympics village and refused to wear a wrestling singlet with the team sponsor's logo.

While Vinesh Phogat wasn't staying with the Indian group in Tokyo, she was available in the Games Village and adhering to the schedule given to her.

There is no standard that expresses that she expected to train with her colleagues. However, not wearing the authority Olympics-supported singlet, was a breach of the agreement.

Before the beginning of her Olympics crusade, Vinesh Phogat had communicated disappointment at not being permitted a physiotherapist to go with her and different competitors to the Games.

"Is it a crime to ask for one Physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/ Staff? Where is the balance? We have asked for a Physio long back and not at the last moment as reported," Vinesh Phogat had tweeted last month.

Vinesh, who had gone to Tokyo from Hungary, moreover caused a commotion when she was assigned a room close to the rooms of her India partners Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, and Seema Bisla. She argued that she may contract COVID-19 as these wrestlers had made a trip to Tokyo from India.

Vinesh Phogat was one of India's medal prospects at the Games yet experienced a shocking rout because of Belarus' Kaladzinskaya.

She got knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Olympics to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus by fall.

A couple of months preceding this loss, the Indian had beaten a similar adversary by fall. This outcome was important for a run when Vinesh won numerous competitions in 2021 and had acquired herself the top seed in the 53-kg wrestling classification for the Olympics. She won bronze at the 2019 World Championships, gold at the 2018 Asian Games, and is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion.