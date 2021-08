India Independence - From Olympics to Cricket: When 'free India' shined in the world of Sports

Did you know, Team India came close to winning an Olympic medal in football? It has been over seven decades that India won its freedom. Sports was India's first means to earn global recognition and it did so by winning medals in Olympics, becoming World Champions and a dominant force. With 75th Independence Day around the corner, let's take a look at India's achievements in the world of sports:

India stuns the world in its hockey debut at Olympics - 1928 to 1980 (Photo credit- Olympics)

India stunned the world on its hockey debut in the Olympics. The Men in Blue, who were a colony of the British Empire back then, won their first-ever gold medal in the Amsterdam Olympics, 1928.

This marked the beginning of something special.

India hockey squad for Amsterdam 1928 Olympics: Jaipal Singh (captain), Broome Eric Pinninger (vice-captain), Syed M Yusuf, Richard J Allen, Michael E Roeque, Leslie C Hammond, Rex A Norris, William John Goodsir-Cullen, Kehar Singh Gill, Maurice A Gateley, Shaukat Ali, George E Marthins, Dhyan Chand, Feroze Khan and Frederick S Seaman

However, India went on to win 8 Gold medals in Hockey. Their last Olympics gold in Hockey came in 1980.

