Tokyo Olympics: Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu gets a grand reception on arrival in India

Indian Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu on Monday said she was somewhat apprehensive and under pressure as the whole nation had placed trust in her for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Mirabai Chanu, India's only competitor in weightlifting, turned out to be just the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympics medal as she lifted a total of 202 kg. 87kg in snatch and 115kg in jerk lift during her endeavors across the competition.

China's Zhihui Hou stowed gold with a total of 210kg and made another Olympic record while Indonesia's 19-year-old Windy Cantika Aisah snatched bronze with a sum of 194kg.

As she returned back home, Mirabai Chanu got a warm greeting as the staff at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport congratulated her with garlands and rooted for her upon her appearance from Tokyo. The 26-year-old was welcomed with serenades of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Victory for Mother India).

#WATCH | Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from #TokyoOlympics

Manipur Government, the home state has chosen to designate her as the Additional Superintendent of Police Sports in the police office to acknowledge her victory, as per reports.

“Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much,” she tweeted after landing.