The organisers of Tokyo Olympics on Friday offered refunds for tickets bought in Japan while promising more reimbursements if Games are cancelled or fewer seats are available due to COVID-19 issues at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The big announcement comes after International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach warned that full stadiums “may not be possible” at Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to start a year late in July 2021.

Domestic fans who bought tickets can apply for a refund from November 10 to 30 or December 1 to 21 for the Paralympics, the Tokyo organising committee announced.

However, those who have bought tickets elsewhere in the world will have to look for refunds from their respective retailers. Notably, local fans in Japan who bought tickets can keep them and remain eligible for a refund if crowds are restricted in the Games.

"Should we not be able to provide an opportunity to spectate the Games due to Covid-19, we will offer an additional opportunity to apply for a refund," the committee said in a statement.

Spokesman Masa Takaya said organisers "are not examining any cancellation (of the Games) or zero-spectator situation".

Last-minute refunds are also being considered – for example, if an event has to be cancelled due to an athlete catching the dreaded virus.

Around 4.48 million tickets have been sold for the Olympics thus far and nearly a million for the Paralympics, as per the organising committee.

According to the budget plan announced last in 2019, ticket sale should provide 90 billion yet or $860 million of the event’s 630 billion yet revenue.

The Games' most recent official price tag is 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), but the postponement and coronavirus countermeasures are set to increase that figure, though organisers are also seeking to slash costs where possible.