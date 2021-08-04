Tokyo Olympics: 'I dedicate this medal to my country,' says Lovlina Borgohain after winning bronze in boxing

India's Lovlina Borgohain, who is getting back from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a bronze medal after a wonderful excursion at the Games, devoted her medal to the country.

Expressing gratitude toward the whole country for their prayers and wishes, Lovlina Borgohain said her family had played a significant job role in her prosperity and recognized the commitments of the Boxing Federation of India, the Sports Authority of India, her mentor, and others in an articulation.

The 23-year-old lost 0-5 in the welterweight (69kg) elimination rounds to ruling best on the planet Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey toward the beginning of today.

"It has been a wonderful journey to Tokyo Olympics. Finally, my years of preparation have yielded me an Olympic medal. Although I was aiming for gold, there's always a next time and hopefully in the 2024 Paris Olympics. I thank my entire nation for their prayers and wishes and also dedicate this medal to my country," she said.

"I am grateful to everyone for your love and support. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/M3BZ5FvpCS — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) August 4, 2021"

"This journey won't be possible without the acknowledgment of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Sports, TOPS, OGQ, Assam Government, my chief coach Raffaele Bergamasco sir, personal coach Sandhya Gurung ma'am, sports scientist Amey Kolekar sir, physio Hemanta Kolita sir, nutritionist, all coaches, IOS Sports, and boxing fraternity for their constant support," she added.

"My family has played a pivotal role in my success. They were there with me during thick and thin, especially my mother who motivated me a lot despite her illness. Jai Hind"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and said her tenacity and willpower are splendid.

PM Modi tweeted, "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavors. #Tokyo2020."

"Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021"

Social media was humming with the salutary tweets for Lovlina for putting forth India pleased with her attempt. Albeit the Turkey fighter ruled the match, Lovlina didn't surrender and remained in the battle till the last possible moment like a genuine contender.

Indian greats congratulated the boxer that he hoped for an uphill journey from here:

Congratulations on winning #Bronze, @LovlinaBorgohai!



Terrific achievement to win a medal in your first ever #Olympics



With your commitment and hard work, I am sure things will only get better from here.



The entire nation is very proud of you. #Tokyo2020 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/5qiw8xpjdr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 4, 2021 ×