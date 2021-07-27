Tokyo Olympics: ‘Focused on next rival, not Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Zverev', says Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic shot past Jan-Lennard Struff to advance to the third round of the Tokyo Olympics where he will confront Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Serbian, who has been in scorching form in the entire season is the staggering top pick to bring home the gold medal in Tokyo. Although, his rivals Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev have likewise played some fine tennis and are all into the third round.

Addressing the media after his victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, Novak Djokovic said he is totally focused on Wednesday's match with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and that he isn't focusing on the thing his adversaries are doing.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics: 'My attitude wasn't great', says Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka after shock exit

“Fokina is the only one now on my mind, the priority is the next match, I can’t look at what Medvedev, Tsitsipas, or Zverev are doing, my biggest rival is here,” he said.

Novak Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina have met before as well and are familiar with one another's game. They have trained together in Spain.

The world no.1, who won his last match in straight sets, said he would need to be careful about the danger his opposition will present in Tokyo.

“We know each other well, we often train together when I’m in Spain,” Djokovic added. “He is a ‘clay specialist’ but he also plays well here."

Djokovic has won the Belgrade Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and two matches in Tokyo.

ALSO READ: Tokyo 2020: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain moves into quarterfinals with a win over German pugilist

The world No. 1 said he was especially satisfied with his display against Jan-Lennard Struff. He said that breaking his opponent's serve late in the initial set steered the results on his way.

“The crucial moment of the match was my break in the 10th game of the first set. I took the lead and after that, it was easier for me in the second,” he said.



“I am satisfied with how I played, it was better than in the first round, especially from the baseline," he added.