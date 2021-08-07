Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins bronze in wrestling, India medal tally equals previous best

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the freestyle 65kgs category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This medal equals India's previous best tally of six medals in the Olympics. Bajrang beat Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhastan 8-0 to win the bronze medal.

He also becomes the sixth Indian wrestler to win an Olympics medal.

Previously, he defeated Iran's Morteza Ghiasi by fall in the quarter-finals to book a berth in the semis. Earlier in the day, he beat Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his opening bout to move to the quarterfinals.

However, he lost the semi-finals bout against Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev 5-12 in Men's 65kg Freestyle. After the match, Bajrang Punia's father, Balwan Singh said, "Winning and losing is part of life. He will definitely win the Bronze medal."

In the match against Daulet Niyazbekov, Punia dominated from the very beginning. India earned two medals from wrestling in Olympics this year. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal, and now Bajrang Punia has won bronze.