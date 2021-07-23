Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's highest-ever female participants

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is benefited from more gender diversity. India is one of the countries that have profited the most from the surge in female athletes.

In a historic event for India, the country has sent 56 female athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, making it the country's largest female contingent at the Summer Games.

There are 71 males of the 127 athletes who have qualified for the Olympics, while the remaining 56 are women.

In keeping with the Tokyo Olympics' 'gender balanced' Games theme, five major countries are sending more women athletes than men to the main event.

The United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and Canada have all declared contingents with much more female representation.

Athletics will have the largest representation from India, with a total of 26 athletes qualifying for the Olympics thanks to their outstanding performance.

Shooting, on the other hand, will have the second-largest contingent in the country, with 15 qualified athletes.

India's Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 consists of 127 athletes from 18 sports, including two alternate players and one reserve goalkeeper from the men's and women's hockey teams, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)