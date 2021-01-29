'Tokyo Games will bring hope and courage to world': Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said that Tokyo Olympics will hold a symbol of unity and hope amid growing speculations of the Games' fate.

"Japan will hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer," Suga said at the annual World Economic Forum, held online as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc worldwide.

"I'm determined to realise the Games that will bring hope and courage to the world, as proof of mankind's victory over the virus and as a symbol of global unity."

The Prime Minister's came after the organisers and International Olympic Committee confirmed that the Games will go ahead as planned despite surge in coronavirus.

Large parts in Japan, including Tokyo, are still under the state of emergency due to COVID-19 raising doubts over the Games being held.

In December, Tokyo 2020 chiefs unveiled a 53-page anti-virus rulebook that they say will allow the Games to be held safely even without a vaccine.

On Wednesday, IOC chief said that the committee is is "concentrated and committed" in holding the Tokyo Olympics as per the schedule.

Bach went on to talk about complexities of holding the Games, especially during the times of a pandemic, he said: "Organisation of Olympic and Paralympic Games extremely complex challenge. Complexity multiplied when it comes to the organisation of postponed Olympic Games under the conditions of a pandemic. We are learning every day."