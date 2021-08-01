Tokyo 2020: Satish Kumar crashes out after losing to Bakhodir Jalolov in men's boxing quarterfinals

Satish Kumar was the last male boxer in contention at Olympics 2021. He lost to Bakhodir Jalolov, which means the men's boxing contingent will return with nothing for the third sequential time.

Vijender Singh's bronze in the 2008 Olympics was the final remaining one from a male boxer. Mary Kom won a bronze in the 2012 London Games. Also, Lovlina Borgohain has guaranteed herself of a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

Satish Kumar knew that getting a success against the World No 1 would require a stupendous exertion and he capitulated to the pressing factor eventually. All five appointed judges granted the bout 30-27 to Bakhodir Jalolov.

The first round was firmly challenged with both Bakhodir Jalolov and Satish Satish handling some spotless punches on the face. Nevertheless, Bakhodir had a higher achievement rate and commanded the notice of all five appointed judges.

The second round was an uneven challenge with Bakhodir interfacing with his pokes constantly. Satish attempted to go on the front foot yet he let his gatekeeper down all the while.

Satish attempted to go for the knockout in the third round yet the more prominent reach of Bakhodir made it inconceivable for the Indian to associate one punch. Toward the day's end, it was a simple choice for the adjudicators.

Bakhodir looked the top choice in the men's super heavyweight classification and is far superior to the remainder of the pack. It stays not yet clear on the off chance that he can get the gold medal.

