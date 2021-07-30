Tokyo 2020: 'Medal is only one. That is gold': Boxer Lovlina Borgohain eyes real deal at Olympics

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made her Olympics debut at Tokyo, has secured another medal for India after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen 4-1 in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) on July 30 (Friday).

After this win, she revealed that the match was revenge for all her losses against Chin Chen in the past. "I knew I lost to this girl four times before. So, it was a challenge for me to prove to myself. I never thought about proving to others. I thought this was a golden opportunity for me to take my revenge of previous losses against her. There was no strategy while going to the ring. Whatever situation was there, I will handle it there itself. I am happy I bagged the chance to do well. I played whole-heartedly and enjoyed it," said a smiling Lovlina in a press interaction organised by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

She went on to reveal that she learnt Muay Thai for a year before she got into boxing. "I had learnt Muay Thai for a year. There used to be one or two punches. I can't say that Muay Thai helped me in getting the medal. But it did help me a little bit. When I got into boxing, I used the one or two punches from Muay Thai in winning the national sub-junior championships."

Lovlina added that she will not settle for bronze and set her eyes on gold. I don't want to stop at bronze. I want to go for the gold. Medal is only one. That is gold. For that I have to prepare and plan for the semifinal fight."

She has also cited MC Mary Kom as her inspiration. "Mary Kom has been a big inspiration for me since I heard her name after entering boxing. She has struggled a lot and I take inspiration from her. It feels very nice and I get to learn a lot from her. Very happy that she is training with us."