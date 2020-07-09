Tokyo 2020 looks to secure all venues for the postponed Games: Reports

Tokyo Olympics organisers are hoping to use all the venues as originally planned at the 2021 rearranged Games. Locking on the venues was a top priority for the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics as the Games were pushed back to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As per several reports in Japanese media, organisers are hopeful of using all the venues as planned in the Tokyo Olympics, which was supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per Kyodo and NHK, who cited unnamed sources, organisers of the 2021 Games are now confident that all the original venues would be tied down for the Olympics again.

However, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya, at his weekly news conference, said the reports were “optimistic” but added that nothing has finalised and announced.

“We have seen a series of media reports concerning the status of securing venues for the Games in 2021,” said Takaya.

"Tokyo 2020 is aware of these reports but I need to be very clear ... this is not something on which Tokyo Metropolitan Government or the Tokyo organising committee has made a formal announcement.

The organising committee has not made such an announcement at this stage and during this process, it is very unfortunate to see such reports based on this optimistic view.”

Earlier in June, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto had said that 80 per cent off all venues needed was already secured with Athlete’s Village and Tokyo Big Sight – the media centre – among those yet to be completely secured.

However, Thursday’s reports even stated that competition scheduled would remain mostly unchanged and all ticket holders would be eligible for refunds while adding that the organisers of the Games would seek approval of these decisions on IOC’s General Assembly on July 17.

When asked about those details, Takaya said nothing has been decided and Tokyo 2020 didn’t expect to seek approval from the IOC next week.



