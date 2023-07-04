TNPL 2023 Playoffs: Schedule, venues, full squads, live streaming details & all you need to know

TNPL 2023 Playoffs 2023: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Playoffs are scheduled to begin on July 7 after the league stage actions end on Wednesday. For Playoffs, four teams will battle across four matches to be crowned as champions. The qualified teams are Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings. In TNPL 2023, the top four teams after the single round-robin stage will head towards the playoffs.

The Playoffs will see the top two teams from the round-robin stage face off in Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed sides will clash in the Eliminator round.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 will directly head to the final and the losing team will get a second chance to return at the summit clash. The defeated team of Qualifier 1 will play in Qualifier 2, where they'll face the winner of the Eliminator match.

Here's everything you need to know about TNPL 2023 Playoffs: TNPL 2023 Playoff Schedule: July 7 Friday

Qualifier 1: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons 7:15 PM SCF Ground, Salem

July 8 Saturday

Eliminator: Nellai Royal Kings vs 4th Placed Team 7:15 PM SCF Ground, Salem

July 10 Monday

Qualifier 2: Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 7:15 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

July 12 Wednesday

Final: Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 7:15 PM Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

TNPL 2023 Playoffs: Which TV channel will broadcast the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches in India?

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the TNPL playoffs tournament.

However, if fans wish to watch the match on Fancode App then they can purchase a subscription plan. One match subscription is available for Rs 19 ($0.39) and streaming passes for all matches cost Rs 79 ($0.96). TNPL 2023: Playoff team's full squads Lyca Kovai Kings

Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, M Mohammed, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash

Dindigul Dragons

Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, C Sarath Kumar

Nellai Royal Kings