THU vs STR Live Streaming: Watch BBL 2022 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live online: Apps, Mobile & TV

Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will face off in Big Bash League (BBL) Match No. 5 on Friday, December 16. This thrilling match will take place at Sydney Showground Stadium. The Thunder, led by Jason Sangha, had a lucky escape against the Melbourne Stars in their previous match, winning by one wicket after chasing down 123 off the last ball. They will be looking to improve their performance at home against the Strikers. The Strikers, led by the seasoned Peter Siddle, will be pleased with their performance against the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday. The Strikers will be brimming with confidence after winning their first match by 51 runs in their own backyard.

How to watch THU vs STR live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (THU vs STR) match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.



In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.



Where will BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (THU vs STR) be held?

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (THU vs STR) will take place in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia on 16 Dec.



When will the BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (THU vs STR) match start? – Date

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (THU vs STR)match will start on 16 Dec 2022 at 2:45 AM IST



What is the venue for BBL 2022 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (THU vs STR)? – Venue

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (THU vs STR) will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground , Australia

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Playing 11

Sydney Thunder Playing 11:

Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Gikes, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett



Adelaide Strikers Playing 11:

Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton

