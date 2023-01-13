THU vs SCO preview and prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers fantasy tips, BBL 2023 livestreaming

Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see Sydney Thunder (THU) squaring off with Perth Scorchers (SCO) on Friday, January 13. The showdown will take place at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The Perth Scorchers lead the points table with seven victories in nine games played. Despite Jhye Richardson's injury, the Scorchers have continued to impress its fans, with Andrew Tye and Aaron Hardie putting up their best in recent games. They now face the resourceful Sydney Thunder, who are vying for a top-four finish. Despite the absence of Alex Hales, the Thunder welcomed David Warner back into the lineup for the first time in several years. An entertaining game is on the cards in Sydney, with both teams looking to end the league stage in the top 4 positions.

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match details

The 39th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will be played between Sydney Thunder (THU) and Perth Scorchers (SCO) on Friday, January 13. The match starts at 1:00 PM IST at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and the broadcast will be available on channels across the Sony Sports network.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this match.

How to watch Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match livestream, broadcast channel details

In India, BBL 2022–23 THU vs SCO match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) predicted playing XI

Sydney Thunder (THU):

Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Perth Scorchers (SCO):

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) full squad

Sydney Thunder squad

Jason Sangha (c), Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi (OS replacement), Matthew Gilkes, Toby Gray (replacement), Chris Green, Alex Hales (OS), Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Ross Pawson (replacement), Usman Qadir (OS replacement), Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw (OS), Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Sam Whiteman.

Perth Scorchers squad