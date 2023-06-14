Throwback: When Shubman Gill Gave A Shout Out To Virat Kohli's Work Ethic

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli share a great bond both on and off the field. The duo were even spotted watching the FA Cup final together ahead of the World Test Championship final. For Gill, Virat Kohli is one person that he looks up to. The India opener has never shied away from expressing his admiration for ‘King Kohli’. Back in 2019, before the Test series against South Africa, Gill had even revealed that he tries to follow the work ethic of Virat Kohli.

“I have my role models. I try to follow the work ethics of Virat bhaiya but I know every player is different and you can’t copy anyone,” Gill had told The Times of India. Shubman Gill's career Shubman Gill, who made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019, became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs in the 50-over format. Gill breached the 1,000-run mark in ODIs in just 19 games. He surpassed Virat Kohli to achieve the sensational feat. The Punjab-born was five innings quicker than Kohli in setting the incredible record.

In international cricket, Shubman Gill played seven games under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Under Kohli’s captaincy, the opener scored 279 runs at an average of 25.36. He has had one half century during Kohli’s stint as the Indian captain.

In ODIs, Shubman Gill has so far donned the Team India jersey on 24 occasions. With an average of 65.55, the batter has 1,311 runs under his belt in the format. In T20I cricket, Gill has 202 runs to his name after playing six games. In red-ball cricket, Gill has scored 921 runs after featuring in 16 games.