Throwback! 'My plate was full': When Irfan Pathan was left embarrassed in front of Sachin Tendulkar

Irfan Pathan had announced his arrival at international cricket with a bang. He made a mark with his swing, pace and yorkers during India's memorable 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Australia, and was also a part of India's historic tour of Pakistan in early 2004.

During the tour, Pathan kept shining with the ball in key situations and also showed a glimpse of what was in store from him as a power-hitter. While his tour was memorable, playing a part in Sourav Ganguly-led India's 3-2 ODI series triumph and and a 2-1 win in Tests, he had an embarrassing moment with none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

In his interaction with Vikram Sathaye on What the Duck, Pathan revealed the entire incident; leaving the host in splits.

He revealed, "I was in Pakistan. It was my second trip since I arrived. My plate was full of chicken biryani and nihari. At that time, there was an incident with Sachin Tendulkar. He walked in and saw my plate and sarcastically asked me 'Irfan, we are batting, right?' (although he knew we were to bowl first). Then he looked at my plate and casually said, "Oh, we are bowling? Okay" and quietly walked away (laughs). After that incident, I never used to sit and eat near him."

The former all-rounder ended the Pakistan tour with 20 wickets, 8 in ODIs (India's highest wicket-taker), and 12 in whites (second-most overall).

Pathan retired from international cricket in early 2019, claiming 301 wickets overall along with 11 fifties and a Test century.