Through WTA Tour initiative, Ashleigh Barty among players to get COVID-19 vaccine in US

World number one Ashleigh Barty said she was one of a few players offered admittance to a COVID-19 vaccine through a WTA Tour activity at a competition in South Carolina recently.

Barty, who turns 25 on Saturday, and her Australian mentor Craig Tyzzer were among the individuals who exploited the WTA's offer yet said she ensured they were not "bouncing the line".

"We were taking a gander at various roads to attempt to get immunized without bouncing the line in Australia to perceive what our alternatives were, and we couldn't find quite a bit of a solution before we left in March," she told journalists at a competition in Stuttgart.

"We had the option to get the antibody, similar to a ton of different players, through the Tour and that they had coordinated through a specific drug store that had additional items, and that was essential to me realizing that the individuals who were the most helpless had the option to get it first."

Barty spent the most recent year back home in Australia, for the most part, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Miami Open was her first competition abroad since February 2020.

"It was ideal to realize that we have that little layer of insurance," Barty said, adding that she had encountered a couple of results from the immunization.

"We actually do the correct things and submit to every one of the standards and the rules set up by the Tour however realizing that we had that tad of additional assurance reassures us a touch more."

Barty had won eight straight matches since getting back to the WTA Tour a month ago, including a great competition triumph at the Miami Open.

In Friday's quarter-finals, Barty plays either Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, likewise a previous Roland Garros champ, or previous world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Recently, Barty asserted her second successive Miami Open title to hold her No. 1 WTA positioning.

The 2021 French Open will begin on Monday, May 24.

