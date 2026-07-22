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'Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution': Yuvraj Singh on NEET protests

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 22:11 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 22:11 IST
'Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution': Yuvraj Singh on NEET protests

Yuvraj Singh Photograph: (Instagram)

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Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has called for peace, safety and equal opportunities for children and citizens amid the NEET protests, urging all sides to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a message on social media, urging people to support peace, safety and equal opportunities for children and citizens as protests over the NEET exam paper leak continue across the country. In an Instagram story, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let’s come together to build communities of care, opportunity and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India’s future.”

On Jul 20, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) organised its ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest in New Delhi. The demonstration led to police action, with Opposition leaders claiming that protesters were lathi-charged and tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

The standoff in Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak issue continued on Wednesday.

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The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a discussion on the matter under a specific parliamentary rule. The government said it is ready for a debate but asked the Opposition not to add fresh conditions.

The ongoing dispute has caused repeated adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs related to the CJP protests in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court has also issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations that allege excessive use of force during the protests. The court has directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records linked to the incident.

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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