Thomas Tuchel concerned as Chelsea forced to rush players into action after recovering from COVID-19

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was forced to give some players more minutes than he should have against Aston Villa on Sunday, with both Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi returning to action after missing the last three games due to COVID-19.

Chelsea secured a 3-1 win at Villa, with Lukaku coming on at half-time and Hudson-Odoi playing the full 90 minutes.

"It is not so easy when you have a long injury, with a body like (Lukaku) and you catch COVID-19," Tuchel told reporters.

"When you read the match sheet and read the names you might think, yes, everyone is there, 18 guys and it is a top squad. But if you look at the details, you see that we are struggling and taking some huge risks.

"Callum (Hudson-Odoi) was forced to play 90 minutes straight after COVID-19 because of injuries during the match and that`s the way it is."

While pleased with the three points, Tuchel was concerned about the players he must pitch back into action over the busy holiday period.

"This is a big reaction and win. At the same time, I am always concerned in the last weeks, I`m concerned for the health and the safety of the players," Tuchel said.

"This is pretty challenging. It`s not over just because the names are back on the team sheet. At the moment the situation is very demanding."

Third-placed Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, before taking on Liverpool on Jan. 2.