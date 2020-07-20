This year's Ballon d'Or will not take place due to coronavirus pandemic

France Football has announced that this year's Ballon d'Or will be cancelled due to "lack of sufficient fair conditions".

The coveted award that has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not be awarded for this season. The Prestigious trophy will be cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

These awards are given to the best player on the planet. The ceremony began in 1956, ever since then these prizes have been given out.

With this year's ceremony cancelled, 2019 winner Lionel Messi will still be crowned for the next 12 months.

"There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met," said Pascal Ferre, the editor of the magazine.

France Football said that it would be "unfair" for some leagues, including Ligue 1, to vote on the world's best player as they cancelled their season early.

Ferre also said that it would not be right to judge players based on games played without spectators present.

"We believe that such a singular year cannot... be treated as an ordinary year," he added.

"Two months (January and February), out of the eleven generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge, without forgetting that the other games were played –- or will be played –- in unusual conditions (behind closed doors, with five replacements, Champions League's Final 8 played in a single game)."