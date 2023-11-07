'This is utter nonsense': Michael Vaughan SLAMS Mohammad Hafeez for calling Virat Kohli 'selfish'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has blasted Pakistan's ex-cricketer Mohammad Hafeez for calling Virat Kohli 'selfish' following his unbeaten 101 in India's 243-run win over South Africa in match 37 of ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5), in Kolkata. Hafeez pointed out that Kohli was playing slowly and didn't try for the big shots in the end overs, in a bid to reach his 49th ODI ton and equal Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in the format.

Following Hafeez's comments, Vaughan took to X and wrote, "Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense.. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan."