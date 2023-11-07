'This is utter nonsense': Michael Vaughan SLAMS Mohammad Hafeez for calling Virat Kohli 'selfish'
Story highlights
Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed Mohammad Hafeez for calling Virat Kohli 'selfish' after his 101* vs South Africa.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed Mohammad Hafeez for calling Virat Kohli 'selfish' after his 101* vs South Africa.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has blasted Pakistan's ex-cricketer Mohammad Hafeez for calling Virat Kohli 'selfish' following his unbeaten 101 in India's 243-run win over South Africa in match 37 of ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5), in Kolkata. Hafeez pointed out that Kohli was playing slowly and didn't try for the big shots in the end overs, in a bid to reach his 49th ODI ton and equal Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in the format.
Following Hafeez's comments, Vaughan took to X and wrote, "Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense.. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan."
Also read: CWC 2023: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh players REFUSE to shake hands after Mathews 'timed out' controversy
Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan https://t.co/Foh3hhz3RE— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 7, 2023
Earlier, Hafeez said on a Pakistani tv show, "I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first. Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn't because he is playing for Team India and not for himself."
trending now
Riding on Kohli's 101*, Shreyas Iyer's 77 and captain Rohit Sharma's 24-ball 40, India posted 327 for 5 after opting to bat first versus the Proteas at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. In reply, the South African team bundled out for 83 in 26.1 overs to lose by a whopping margin.