These conditions were really extreme: England captain Heather Knight left furious after India's dominating win

England women’s team captain Heather Knight was left furious with the pitch condition after her side lost to India in the only contest Test on Saturday (Dec 16) at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. England were beaten by a record margin of 347 runs on a pitch that was described by Knight as “extreme”. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India having scalped nine wickets in the match including a five-for in the first innings.

Knight concerned about nature of pitch

"These conditions were really extreme; we have never seen that sort of spin before, that sort of dryness in the pitch," Knight said after England's record 347-run loss at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

"In the main formats we play - T20 and 50 overs - we are not going to get as much [turn] as that."

"Previously our issues against spin have been more [around] the ball not spinning. You'd look at the wickets Ash Gardner took in the Ashes, there weren't many that spun. My dismissal that spun but a lot was outside edge and balls that didn't spin."

England were bowled out for 136 and 131 runs in both innings and had a poor outing in the red-ball format despite being the dominant force in the limited-overs format. Knight, however, pointed out the plans where England will be in the sub-continent for the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ODI World Cup in 2025.

"These conditions were extreme, and I'd be surprised if we face those again unless we play another Test in India shortly, which I am not sure is in the plan. We want to get better in the conditions we might face in Bangladesh. Spin does dominate in the women's game, and if we can improve that it will give us a big advantage."