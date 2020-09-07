There will be life after Lionel Messi, La Liga will keep growing: Jose Antonio Cachaza

The Lionel Messi saga finally came to an end when the Barcelona megastar announced that he will stay at the Camp Nou while respecting his contract with the club. However, the possibilities remain open that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner may leave on a free transfer at the end of 2020-21 season. Managing director of La Liga India Jose Antonio Cachaza on Monday said that there was life before Messi and there will be life after Messi while adding the Spanish league will continue to keep growing.

Cachaza said before Messi, La Liga was graced by the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Diego Maradona Zinedine Zidane among many others while adding they were blessed to have two best players in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominate the last decade through the La Liga.

"There was life before Messi and there will be life after Messi. We were blessed with having two best players (Ronaldo and Messi). These two stars are approaching the end of their career. La Liga will keep growing and football is growing,” Cachaza said in a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ: Ansu Fati makes history as Spain thump Ukraine

“La Liga just gave the legal answer to bring everything in official notice, we just made everyone aware about the Messi's contract. In the end how the process was solved, it shows we were right," he added.

When asked whether La Liga has planned long-term after life without Messi, Cachaza said that some of the players including Messi are approaching the end of their careers and added that there are other great players in La Liga including some talented youngsters who can dominate the world of football for a long time to come.

ALSO READ: 'Emotional' Lionel Messi confirms he will stay at Barcelona

“We always work long term, everyone is talking about Lionel Messi, he has been the best player in the world for a long time now, but some players are approaching the end of their careers, players can go, we are starting the 90th season of La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona are clubs who have long history, we always remember that Messi and Ronaldo gave us one of the most exciting competition, nothing compares to what these two guys have given to La Liga. We are planning for the future, there are other great players in the La Liga too,” Cachaza said.

La Liga is set to start from September 12 and the matches will be exclusive streamed live on Facebook.

