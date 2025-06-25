/The untold story of Vishal Sharma: Rohit Sharma’s brother who’s shaping his business future

Rohit Sharma, the 'Hitman' of Indian cricket, is well known for his explosive batting, daddy hundreds and match-winning performances. While his achievements on the field often make headlines, many are unaware about his quieter side: his strong family support, particularly from his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and his brother, Vishal Sharma. Unlike Rohit, who is often in the limelight, Vishal prefers to stay away from media attention. He isn’t a public figure like his brother, but his role behind the scenes is crucial.

Vishal is the one who manages many of Rohit's off-field ventures, including the Cricketingdom Academy, a cricket training centre that has grown significantly under his management. While the academy was started by Rohit, it is Vishal who ensures that everything runs smoothly. From handling its operations in different cities across India to overseeing its expansion overseas, Vishal’s hard work often goes unrecognised. Recently, he took the initiative to launch Cricketingdom in Indonesia, where the academy already received an overwhelming response.

But Vishal’s work doesn’t end there. He is also responsible for managing Rohit’s business interests in Mumbai, making sure that everything stays on track while his brother focuses on Indian cricket. His expertise in business development has been vital to growth of Sharma family ventures.

Despite being the driving force behind these business successes, Vishal remains humble and grounded. He doesn’t seek the limelight and prefers to stay out of public view, allowing his brother to shine as the star cricketer. Vishal’s dedication to his work and his support for Rohit’s career show the importance of family in shaping success.