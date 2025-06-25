/The slippery slope: Why Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps dropping catches in the slips

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a name that holds promise. The kind of promise that can alter a match with the bat, dominate a session, and sow dreams of future greatness. But recently, Jaiswal has been in the news for reasons that have nothing to do with his batting. In the first Test against England at Headingley, he dropped four catches—a worrying number at the top level, compounded by the fact that all but one were at slip, a specialist role which India has long had trouble filling adequately.

By day 3, the jeers from the English crowd had turned into chants. A video of Jaiswal dancing after another dropped catch went viral. Some thought it was playful defiance. Others saw a player rattled by pressure, attempting to wear a mask of confidence while things unraveled around him. What should have been another chapter in his rise has instead become a talking point for all the wrong reasons: Why is India’s brightest young batting prospect fielding in one of the game’s most demanding positions?

The problem is not merely perception—it's trend. Jaiswal has been consistently losing opportunities throughout the recent Tests. Though precise fielding statistics in Indian cricket continue to be hazy, video and broadcast evidence imply his slip catching effectiveness is far below the world average of around 50%. India's greatest, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, have ranged from 80–90% during their peak.

Ashwin defends Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal, crucially, isn’t a natural slip fielder. In his domestic and youth career, he was standing mostly in the deep or mid-on/off, where anticipation and running are key. But the slip cordon? That’s a different world. It requires soft hands, precise balance, keen reading of the game, and most importantly, familiarity. The ability to instinctively move with the bowler’s rhythm and respond in milliseconds isn’t built overnight.

Ravichandran Ashwin defended Jaiswal after the match. He said, “You can’t lob your hands at the ball in slips. It’s not a catching drill at mid-off. It’s all about reaction and technique. Cut him some slack—he’ll learn.” His point was both empathetic and insightful. But it also raised a question: why is someone who is still learning the basics of slip fielding being asked to do it at the highest level, under overcast skies, with the ball swinging?

The answer might lie in transition. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma taking retirement from Test cricket, India’s slip cordon is unsettled. Where once you had a trusted trio—Rohit at first, Kohli at second, Rahane or Gill at third—you now have a revolving door of personnel, and Jaiswal has become one of the placeholders. This isn't just unfair to him—it’s dangerous. Slips work on chemistry as much as technique. Trust builds over time. Instincts sharpen with shared experience.

The dropped chances at Headingley weren’t identical, but they had common traits: Jaiswal was often flat-footed, stiff in the hands, upright in posture, and delayed in reaction. On at least two occasions, he reached for the ball instead of letting it come to him. These are fixable issues—but not in the middle of a high-pressure Test match.

The added layer to this saga is the crowd reaction. The Headingley fans mocked him mercilessly after his fourth drop. Jaiswal’s response—a smile, a shrug, a dance—was perhaps his way of staying unfazed. But for many, it signalled the opposite: a player under siege, unsure whether to hide or double down. In a different setting, his defiance might have been endearing. In this one, it bordered on misplaced.

Should Yashasvi Jaiswal field at slip?

This has sparked a wave of commentary about how fielding positions are assigned in the current Indian setup. Some fans on social media argue that under Rohit Sharma, this wouldn’t have happened. Rohit, known for his attention to field placements and trusted cordon, might have eased Jaiswal in more gradually. He’s shown in the past how to mould young players without overwhelming them. In contrast, India’s current team—led by young, in-transition captains—seems to be improvising.

Ashwin’s defence of Jaiswal is valid. Jaiswal is 22. He’s playing away from home, in conditions that punish mistakes and magnify inexperience. But the question remains: should he have been placed there in the first place? When Jasprit Bumrah bowls a peach and finds the edge, India cannot afford to rely on a fielder still adjusting to the role.

The solution isn’t to scapegoat Jaiswal. He’s too good a player, and his temperament with the bat suggests he will grow into a complete cricketer in time. But the fielding setup must be more deliberate. Jaiswal should be shifted out of the cordon—at least for now—while a more natural catcher steps in. He needs structured drills, time to learn from past masters, and most of all, a defined plan for improvement.