'The next generation is already there': Jurgen Klopp hints at potential Xabi Alonso takeover at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signaled his potential successor at the club after he hinted at Xabi Alonso potentially taking over at the club next summer. Alonso, currently in his second season with German side Bayer Leverkusen has been linked with Liverpool manager role after Klopp decided to step down from his role at the end of the season. Ahead of the Brentford Test, Klopp has shown his support for Alonso, stating he has a long way to go in club management.

Klopp hints at Alonso

"If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso, I would have gone 'Oh my God!' Always what I said, the dinosaurs if you want, Ancelotti (Carlo), Mourinho (Jose), Guardiola (Pep), maybe me, we will not do it okay, maybe Mourinho - but all the rest will not do it for the next 20 years.

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department... Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional."

With Klopp set to depart, the management at Liverpool are on the hunt for a new manager for the 2024-25 season. While experienced names are also on the radar of the hierarchy of Liverpool, it is expected that Alonso will be the favourite to take over having represented the club during their playing days.

In terms of management, Alonso is enjoying a stellar run with Leverkusen as they are unbeaten in 31 matches in all competitions this season. The Spaniard’s side is currently five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and will look to end the season with their maiden title in the German top flight.