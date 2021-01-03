The Gabba Test to go on as planned as there are no request to shift venues: Reports

The drama continues to run high in the India vs Australia series as the latest development suggests the fourth Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane is slated to go on as per schedule, reported news agency PTI on Sunday.

According to Australia media reports, Team India were reluctant to travel Brisbane for the fourth Test there in view of stricter quarantine rules.

However, as of now, BCCI has not taken any call on asking CA to shift the Test match from Brisbane to Sydney.

“It’s a fluid situation. Let’s wait for a few more days,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Australia's Queensland has closed its borders for people travelling from New South Wales due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in Sydney and surrounding areas. The travel ban will not be imposed to the Test-playing players, however, the bio-bubble will be very strict like the ones in IPL.

It could well happen that in order to play the Test match in Brisbane, the Indian team would have to be in a stricter bio-bubble from Sydney (due to COVID-19 outbreak in the city) itself which would make for a hard quarantine (hotel-stadium-hotel) of around 15 days.

(With PTI inputs)