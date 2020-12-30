'The biggest reward for us...' - Ajinkya Rahane posts heartfelt message for fans after MCG triumph

India completed a memorable triumph in Melbourne as the visitors defeated Australia by eight wickets to equalise the four-match Test series 1-1. While there is still a sense of jubilation among fans, the captain of the Indian cricket team Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday posted a heartfelt letter for all the fans for the support they have received after winning the Boxing Day Test.

Rahane, who is leading the Indian side in the absence of Virat Kohli, expressed his gratitude for all the love and support coming towards the Indian cricket team. Rahane further wrote that the biggest reward for the Indian cricket team has been the ability to put a smile on the faces of cricket lovers.

The centurion in the MCG Test concluded by saying that the Indian cricket team continues to seek support and good wishes from everyone for the final two Test matches against Australia.

“I would like to express my gratitude for all the love and support we've received. The biggest reward for us as a team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all those Indians that follow the sport,” Rahane posted on Twitter.

“We continue to seek your support and good wishes as we work hard for the next two matches,” the stand-in Indian skipper concluded.

India, after suffering humiliation in the Adelaide Test, showed immense character to bounce back and dominate Australia in the Boxing Day Test, played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane was one of the orchestrators of the memorable win as he led the side with a fantastic century in the first innings.

Rahane’s aggressive captaincy and shrewd decision making was largely praised by pundits and former cricketers as India bounced back to level the series 1-1.

India and Australia will lock horns in the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scheduled to start from January 7.

