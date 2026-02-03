/The $250M Risk: Why an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup boycott could tank revenues

India and Pakistan are staring at a potential no-contest at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins this Saturday (Feb 7). The standoff has sparked intense fears of a $250 million revenue loss among all stakeholders, including the two cricket boards and the ICC. While the Pakistan government has officially signalled a boycott of the Feb 15 clash against its arch-rivals in Colombo, the situation remains fluid. However, should the PCB remain adamant, the financial and structural fallout would be almost unimaginable for the sport to bear.

Such is the magnitude of this marquee clash at the international level, where these two teams (since at least 2012/13) only meet during ICC and ACC events, including the World Cups, Champions Trophy and Asia Cups. Despite ever-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan (owing to their strained geopolitical relations), the two Asian heavyweights faced off in group stages at all recently concluded ICC and ACC tournaments, including last year’s Asia Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup, to name a few.

All rides on IND-PAK game

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, in case of the PCB confirming its non-participation for the India game at the T20 World Cup, for which they need to formally write to the ICC about forfeiting the game, which they haven’t done yet, alongside the apex body and JioStar, the PCB will also risk losing millions in revenue and two crucial points. Besides, JioStar could also face a loss of INR 200 – INR 250 crore in advertisement revenue, whose 10-second commercial slot can cost up to 40 lakh.



While Team India will receive a walkover, Pakistan could again risk its chances of sealing a playoff spot at the 20-team tournament, with the ICC also retaining the authority to impose a series of penalties, including financial ones, on the PCB.



Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, a former ICC and PCB communications head, put together the volume this particular match holds in international cricket, saying, “As regards the sanctions or the losses, as I said, the one match is costing USD 250 million (everything accounted for, not just the broadcaster’s loss). Pakistan’s annual revenue is USD 35.5 million, so there is a big, big difference,” he said in a chat with PTI.



Meanwhile, it all began after the BCCI directed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release seamer Mustafizur Rahman over internal chaos and regular attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh. His release irked fans and BCB, who then decided against travelling to India for the showpiece event, citing security concerns.

