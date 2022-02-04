That was Dhoni and Kohli's strength: Ajit Agarkar on Rohit Sharma's biggest challenge as India's captain

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has given his take on what will be the biggest challenge for Rohit Sharma as India's new white-ball captain after Virat Kohli. Rohit had taken over as the T20I captain of the Indian team after Kohli's decision to relinquish the post last year. Rohit was then appointed as ODI captain of the team as the selectors wanted one skipper in white-ball cricket.

Rohit's first major assignment as India's new ODI captain will be the upcoming home series against West Indies as he missed the recently-concluded tour of South Africa. Rohit couldn't recover in time from his hamstring injury to lead India in the ODI series against the Proteas which the visitors lost 3-0.

Rohit has been dealing with injury issues constantly for the last few years and there remain doubts over his availability with him being appointed as the full-time captain in ODIs and T20Is. Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar believes being on top of his fitness will be the biggest challenge for Rohit as the captain of the Indian team.

The former India cricketer pointed out how fitness was the strength of both Kohli and Dhoni as captains as the duo rarely missed a game for the Indian team during their respective captaincy stints. However, Rohit's fitness has not been in peak physical condition of late.

"I think it's a good thing and the right thing to do - to have one captain for white-ball format and now Rohit actually can fly. So, the challenge for Rohit Sharma - in my opinion - is to stay fit and play everything that is there, from now to the World Cup in white-ball cricket, because you want the captain - that was one of Virat Kohli's strengths or MS Dhoni before that, they rarely missed games, and both were very fit," Agarkar said on Star Sports.

Rohit is also one of the favourites to take over as the captain of the Indian Test team after Kohli's resignation as skipper from the longest format. However, the chances of the selectors handing over the reins to Rohit are bleak considering his workload and fitness management.

The upcoming ODI series against West Indies will be Rohit's first as the captain of the Indian ODI side. The Hitman will be hoping to get off to a winning start. India will play three ODIs against the Kieron Pollard-led side followed by three T20Is.