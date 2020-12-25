'Thank you, coach': Paris St Germain Kylian Mbappe thanks former coach Tuchel

Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe thanked former head coach Thomas Tuchel after media reports said that the German coach had been sacked by French Ligue 1 club.

"It is sadly the law of football. Nobody will forget your time here. You wrote a wonderful part of the club's history and I say to you: 'thank you, coach'," Mbappe said in an Instagram post on Thursday that was accompanied by a picture of him with Tuchel.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday sacked manager Thomas Tuchel. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was under immense pressure with PSG sitting third in the Ligue 1 points table, behind Lyon and Lille, after a topsy-turvy start to the 2020-21 season.

Tuchel was appointed head coach of PSG in 2018 with the priority of lifting the club’s maiden UEFA Champions League trophy. The 47-year-old was backed by the PSG hierarchy and Tuchel even came close to delivering the UCL trophy in 2019 but lost in the final, to Bayern Munich 1-0.

Pochettino, who played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s, has been out of a job since being dismissed by Spurs in November 2019. He guided the London side to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season.

"Pochettino is being lined up by @PSG_English. A terrific coach whose only minus is the lack of winning trophies... Well, that's about to change," former England and Spurs striker Gary Lineker tweeted.

Former Argentina international Juan Pablo Sorin said: "Pochettino to @PSG_inside? Hopefully."