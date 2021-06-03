'Test match is like a dream': India's Harmanpreet Kaur excited for red-ball cricket against England

After a long break of seven years, India women are set to play their first Test against England on June 16 in Bristol in what promises to be a cracker of a tour.

The last time India women participated in Test match was in 2014 where they faced South Africa. India women will further take on Australia in their first-ever pink-ball Test later in the year at the Adelaide Oval in what will be a historic moment in women’s cricket.

In a video posted by the BCCI, India Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her excitement on the prospect of playing Test match for India after a long time.

"Test match is like a dream, I actually want to play many Test matches in my life and I hope we will continue this. Playing in England with the red ball is challenging and we all are excited about it," Kaur said.

Even Smriti Mandhana expressed her excitement as she gears up to take the field. “It's quite exciting as we are touring with the Indian team after a long time. We have had tours individually for KSL but really excited to go out there with a bunch of girls," Smriti said.

Earlier last week, the BCCI unveiled the Test jersey that India women will don in the one-off Test against England.

“We got to know a lot about the history of women's cricket and also Mithali di spoke about the importance of Test cricket for them. It was quite motivational," Smriti said about the ceremony.

Whereas Harmanpreet said it was great to meet the team members after completing the quarantine period.

“It was a great feeling as we are in quarantine and it was a chance to meet everyone present there. We exchanged the jersey, it was a great feeling, ” she added.

India Women have arrived in England, where they will face England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

India Women Tour of England: Full schedule

• One-off Test: June 16th – 19th at Bristol County Ground

• ODI series

1st ODI: June 27th at Bristol County Ground

2nd ODI: June 30th at The County Ground

3rd ODI: July 3rd at New Road

• T20I series

1st T20I: July 9th at The County Ground

2nd T20I: July 11th at 1st Central Country Ground

3rd T20I: July 15th at The Cloudfm County Ground