Cricket: PSL 2021 to resume on June 9, final on June 24 - Check full schedule

The remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is set to be played in Abu Dhabi from June 9 with the final scheduled for June 24. There will be six double-headers – five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on 21 June, when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played.

On June 9, Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in what will be the 15th match of the tournament. The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “Since its inception in 2016, the HBL PSL has embraced and overcome numerous challenges, only to emerge as a stronger and competitive league year on year.

“The enhancement and credibility of the PSL brand remains critical to the PCB and I am pleased that we have continued to take decisive actions in the face of ongoing pressures and major challenges outside of our control over the last 10 days. Everyone has worked tirelessly to find solutions and way forward, and I am delighted that we are now in a position to announce the complete schedule.

The remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 – Full schedule and fixture: