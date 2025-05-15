Published: May 15, 2025, 11:52 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:52 IST

Story highlights Stokes will lead England in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe starting next week in Nottingham before leading them against India in the marquee series. Sports, Cricket

England's Test captain Ben Stokes believes he is in his best ever physical condition and can dominate with bat and ball on his latest comeback from injury. The 33-year-old is set to return in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Nottingham next week.

Stokes has not played since tearing his hamstring in New Zealand in December. But having rushed back from a similar injury in the past, he has taken a longer period of downtime to get his recovery right.

"I've worked incredibly hard on all aspects of everything, from my cricket to fitness, and know I'm going to be in a position when I am back on the field to potentially be in physically the best possible shape I have been in," Stokes told Sky Sports."I feel great. Training and playing are completely different. No matter what you do at training, you cannot replicate the intensity your body is put through in a game.

"But in terms of my role as a player -- fourth seamer, batting at six -- trying to dominate every situation I find myself in, whether I've got a bat or a ball in my hand, is what I want to get back doing out on the field on the biggest stage.

"I know I've done it before and it's something I'm very, very confident in myself I can do."

After the clash against Zimbabwe, England face India in a five-match Test series.

Former New Zealand seamer Tim Southee will join the England coaching ranks for those matches and a five-game ODI series against the West Indies as a "specialist skills coach".

Following a short-term consultancy stint, Southee will resume playing duties in The Hundred for the Birmingham Phoenix.

He effectively replaces James Anderson as fast bowling consultant, with England's record wicket-taker set to resume his playing career with Lancashire this week, almost a year on from his farewell Test at Lord's.

