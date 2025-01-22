Novak Djokovic's heart-warming reaction to his kids being awake during his quarter-final in Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday (Jan 21) is going viral. The 37-year-old beat injury scare to come out triumphant against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne Park. Djokovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 after losing the first set in the epic battle.

After the game, Djokovic was talking with the presenter but looked distracted at his kids being awake at 1 am local time and said: “I heard your question… but I’m surprised that my kids are still here. I love you, thank you for supporting me, but it’s 1:00 am! When are you gonna sleep tonight?”

In the clip shared by the Australian Open Instagram, Djokovic's daughter Tara is seen gesturing at watch in a heart-warming moment. Watch the clip below:

Injury scare for Djokovic ahead of semis

With the QF win, Djokovic advanced to the semis in hope of winning the elusive 25th grand slam title. The Serbian, however, was tired after the match and said he wished for 'this match to be the final.'

Djokovic had an injury scare in the match when he left the court for a three-minute medical timeout in the first set.

"I just wish that this match today was the final," said Djokovic in the post-match presentation after beating 'terrific guy' Alcaraz.

Djokovic, who has 24 grand slam titles to his name, will next face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday (Jan 24) at the Rod Laver arena.

"I guess the key is recovery," Djokovic said about the Zverev clash.

"That's all I'm thinking about. Hopefully I can come out and feel my best because Sascha (Zeverv) is playing some of the best tennis he has played," he added.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open 10 times, the French Open three times, the US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times.