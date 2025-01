Australian Open 2025 Highlights: Hello and welcome to out coverage of Sinner vs Minaur in men's singles quarter-final on Wednesday (Jan 22). Top seed Jannik Sinner comes out as winner against local boy Alex de Minaur as he won 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets to set up the semi-final against Ben Shelton

Advertisment

In the other seme-final, scheduled for January 24, Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic beat injury scare to come out triumphant in the men's singles quarter-final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday (Jan 21). With the win, Djokovic advanced to the semis in hope of winning the elusive 25th grand slam title. The 37-year-old Serbian, however, was tired after the match and said he wished for 'this match to be the final.'

The 37-year-old had lost the first set but showed his experience and went on to win the next three sets and the match as well by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Advertisment

Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times, French Open three times, US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times.

Meanwhile, top Seed Jannik Sinner is expected to win against Alex de Minaur but anything can happen in sports.