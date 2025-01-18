World No. 1 Jannik Sinner progressed to the fourth round after beating American Marcos Giron in straight sets to keep his title defence hopes alive at the ongoing Australian Open on Saturday (Jan 18).

The Italian beat Marcos 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 under the lights inside Rod Laver Arena.

“I am very happy to be in the next round. Every match has its own difficulties. Today I felt like he was very solid from the back of the court when he served well. I still have room to improve, but every win is great, especially in these conditions. As always, thank you so much for your support, it’s amazing to play night sessions here,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

Sinner will now face the winner of the third-round match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Holger Rune in the next round.

Swiatek advances to next round

Earlier in the day, relentless Iga Swiatek stayed on course for a maiden Australian Open title as she powered into the second week with a statement victory over Emma Raducanu. In the battle of former US Open champions, Swiatek easily had the measure of Raducanu as she romped to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph, rattling off 11 consecutive games from 1-1 in a brutal display.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek hit 24 winners to Raducanu's nine on Rod Laver Arena.

"I played a few shots that I thought after them, this is what I practise for to play these kinds of shots, and that's why I really enjoyed today's match," said Swiatek, who was at times untouchable, committing just 12 unforced errors. "I felt really confident, so at the end I could push for even more.

It was the first time that Raducanu, the 2021 Flushing Meadows winner, had reached the third round in Melbourne. Swiatek, the 2022 champion in New York, is looking to improve on a patchy record at the Australian Open, where she has only reached one semifinal in 2022.