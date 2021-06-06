Tennis: Roger Federer withdraws from French Open

Swiss ace Roger Federer on Sunday announced his withdrawal from the French Open despite reaching the fourth round while saying that he is opting to focus on winning the Wimbledon title.

fter discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today," the 39-year-old said.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery.

"I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court."

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, battled over three and a half hours to reach the round of 16 as he defeated 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer. Federer was scheduled to take on Matteo Berrettini on Monday to play the quarter-finals.

However, with two knee surgeries in 2020, the Swiss tennis star is only playing his third tournament since the Australian Open 2020. It is likely that this was Federer’s final appearance in Roland Garros.

He is chasing a ninth title at Wimbledon which starts on June 28.

"The Roland Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night," said Guy Forget, the tournament director.

"We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season."

After winning his match, Federer said that he was pacing himself in his recovery.

"All the matches I've played since the injury are information for the rest of the season," he added.

"It gives me great pleasure to be able to play 3hr 30min at a high level against a very good player. It shows that I'm on the right track."