Tennis: Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian Open due to injury suffered in Brisbane International

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Jan 07, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Tennis: Rafael Nadal loses comeback doubles match at Brisbane International Photograph:(Reuters)

Spaniard Rafael Nadal has pulled out of upcoming Australia Open tournament with an injury suffered during the Brisbane International where he lost in the quarter-final on January 5. The Australia Open, which marks the start of Tennis calendar, begins on January 14.

Nadal had recently made the return to competitive tennis in the Brisbane tournament after spending around an year away with an injury. He had suffered from a a hip flexor problem in 2023 Australia Open and had been away since.

The 22-time grand slam winner made a comeback at Brisbane but suffered a muscle injury during his last match against Jordan Thompson.

Informing about his situation on the social media platform X, Nadal wrote: "Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months. 
 Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season. I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive.
 
"Thanks all for the support and see you soon! Rafa," the Spaniard added further.

