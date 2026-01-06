/Kyrgios urges Djokovic to play ‘as long as possible’ after Adelaide withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios urged Novak Djokovic to stay in tennis "as long as possible" after the Serbian great Tuesday pulled out of his only lead-up tournament to the Australian Open, saying he was "not quite physically ready". The 38-year-old was planning to use the Adelaide International from January 12 as a springboard to the opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park a week later, where he is targeting an 11th title and elusive 25th major crown.

"To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately, I'm not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week," Djokovic said on Instagram. "It's personally very disappointing to me, as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning, as it truly felt like playing at home.

“My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open, and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia.”

The world number four has not played a tour match since he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the Athens final in early November and has become very selective about when and where he plays.

Australian showman Kyrgios, competing at the Brisbane International this week as he returns from a long injury layoff, urged everyone involved in tennis to appreciate Djokovic while he was still playing.

"There's obviously something there that he wants to achieve, whether it's another Grand Slam or something else," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "But I think we should just cherish the fact that someone that old in our sport is still at the top of it and still gives everything to it.

"The longer we have guys like this around, the better it is for our sport.

"I feel like there's been a void in the sport ever since (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal left ... and obviously when Novak goes, that era is completely gone. I want him to stay for as long as possible."

Djokovic indicated last year that he wanted to stay in the sport until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics so he could defend the gold medal he won in Paris. The Serb has had to settle for a secondary role since Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz took control of the men's tour. He made the semis at all four majors in 2025 but failed to go further, with his last Grand Slam title coming at the US Open in 2023. His Adelaide withdrawal came a day after he announced he would cut ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association, a group he co-founded.

Djokovic cited "concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented".