Tennis: 'Clash we have all been waiting for' - Tsitsipas geared up for Alcaraz face-off in French Open QFs

The French Open 2023 is living up to expectations. As we have entered the final week, there are a plethora of big-ticket games lined-up. French Open 2021 runners-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has progressed into the last eight and is set to lock horns with current world number one Carlos Alcaraz, which promises to be an enthralling battle between the two youngsters.

Ahead of the battle, Tsitsipas spoke at length about the upcoming quarter-final face-off. It is to be noted that Alcaraz holds an impressive 4-0 ATP head-to-head record against the Greek player. However, the 24-year-old is up for the challenge this time around.

"The clash we've all been waiting for," said Tsitsipas during his press conference after a dominant straight-set win over Sebastian Ofner. On being asked to elaborate, Tsitsipas added: "I think I said everything I had to say. I think everyone was expecting it, weren't they? And it's here. It's game on."

Since their first-ever meeting, Alcaraz has continued to climb up the ladder whereas Tsitsipas is still searching for his maiden Grand Slam title. The two locked horns in the 2021 US Open where the Spaniard defeated Tsitsipas to become the first man to brush aside a top-three-ranked player in singles at the tournament since the inception of the ATP rankings in 1973.

Both Alcaraz and Tsitsipas have contrasting playing styles. The contest promises to be an engaging battle as the race for the title has intensified. Novak Djokovic, another strong contender, will also be in action on Tuesday (June 06), before the Alcaraz-Tsitsipas face-off, as he is up against Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarters.