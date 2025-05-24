Andrey Rublev is into his third Hamburg Open final after a straight-sets victory over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

The Russian, who lost in 2019 but won the tournament a year later, won 6-1, 6-4 against his 30th-ranked opponent.

Rublev, the third seed, will meet Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the final on Saturday.

The world number 17 was broken just once, winning in an hour and 24 minutes against the sixth-seeded Canadian.

In the second set, Rublev broke his opponent's serve at 4-4 and won the match on his own serve.

Rublev will be a heavy favourite against Cobolli, who came from a set down to beat Argentine Tomas Etcheverry earlier on Friday. Cobolli, ranked 35th in the world, won 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The Italian, ranked 35th in the world, looked out on his feet early, with Etcheverry breaking his opponent twice to take the opening set in 46 minutes.

The 23-year-old was calm and controlled in the final set, breaking his 55th-ranked opponent in the ninth game to grab hold of the match.

Cobolli had never before beaten his Argentinian opponent in four meetings before Friday's clash, including two on clay.

