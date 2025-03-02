Goalkeepers who hold on to the ball beyond eight seconds will be punished by conceding a corner from next season after a rule change by football's lawmakers IFAB.

As the rules currently stand, 'keepers are supposed to be sanctioned with an indirect free-kick if they hold on for more than six seconds.

However, the offence is rarely penalised.

A trial allowing keepers to hold on for eight seconds has been active in a number of competitions this season, with the final five seconds counted down by the referee's hand.

"The amendment means that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for longer than eight seconds (with the referee using a visual five-second countdown), the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team (rather than the current indirect free kick for more than six seconds)," IFAB said in a statement after their annual meeting in Belfast.

IFAB also supported FIFA's plan for referees to wear cameras during next year's World Cup as part of the live match transmission.

