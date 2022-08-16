'Team India looks a different side when he is in full flow': Lance Klusner lauds Men in Blue's star player

Team India is shaping up really well, under Rohit Sharma, for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November. Since last year's edition, in the UAE, India have changed their approach with the bat -- with the top-order being more aggressive in their approach -- whereas they have also been blessed with a good balance in the lower-half, especially with the return of Hardik Pandya.

Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans (GT) to IPL 2022 championship, has been firing on all cylinders ever since he made his comeback into the Indian team. He has bowled at regular intervals, accounted for key wickets, brought a sense of calm with his presence with the bat and has won games for India with his all-round blitz. Moreover, he is now also being seen as a future captain and has led with aplomb in the limited opportunities so far.

In an interaction with the Times of India, former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener lavished huge praise on Pandya and feels Team India is a different outfit in his presence. "A fast-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya adds glue to any white-ball side or to any cricket team. It's so good to have him back and is getting into the form we are accustomed to. The Indian team looks a different side when Hardik Pandya is in full flow."

Klusner, who is currently Zimbabwe's batting coach, also feels a lowly-ranked African team will learn a lot while playing against a second-stringed Indian line-up as the latter's tour of Zimbabwe kicks off on August 18.

In this regard, the former cricketer added, "It will be a great learning curve for a team like Zimbabwe to play against a top side like India. It's a good challenge for us and an opportunity for our players to learn and grow."

India will play Zimbabwe in a bilateral series for the first time since 2016 as both teams will lock horns in three ODIs, commencing on August 18. KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue -- who will be without regular captain Rohit, Hardik, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, etc. -- whereas Shikhar Dhawan will serve as his deputy.