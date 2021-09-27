Tasnim Mir: Teenage sensation who battled several odds to win U-19 Belgian Open title

When an athlete is in the form of his, or her, life, they often prefer to keep playing for as long as possible in a bid to extract the most out of their purple patch. Every athlete knows that form is temporary and, hence, they try to step onto the field for the maximum time till form remains in their side.

However, playing a lot many matches can also harm players. They run the risk of being burned out or exhausted, suffering an injury and being ruled out for a long time; losing out on their form abruptly. However, 16-year-old Tasnim Mir -- hailing from Gujarat, India -- not only made the most of her scintillating form on court, but the shuttler also overcame other obstacles to win the Belgian Open; her third successive tournament over the past two months.

Tasnim played a total of six games just a day before her final in Belgian Open. While many would have thought the youngster would run out of steam and fall flat in the summit clash, the 16-year-old won her finale with ease to claim the title. Talking about the clash, she outclassed her opposition, Germany's Antonia Schaller 21-10, 21-11 to claim the championship.

For the unversed, Tasnim also puked on court during the second and penultimate game but still managed to outfox the German without dropping much sweat.

Speaking to TOI after winning the title, Tasnim said, “ My body was tired and I was feeling extremely stiff. But, I managed to play. Though I vomitted on the court while leading 18-10 in the second game, I won easily in the end.”

Last week, she also emerged on top in France. She clinched the women's singles singles title at FZ Forza Alpes International held at Voiron. Looks like a bright future is ahead of the young sensation and she is not willing to let go off her form anytime soon.