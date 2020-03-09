Tamim Iqbal to lead Bangladesh in ODIs, Mortaza and Shakib dropped from centrally contracted players' list

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday announced that Tamim Iqbal will take charge for the Bangladesh side in the ODIs after Mashrafe Mortaza was relieved from his leadership duties after the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The first challenge that Tamim will face is against Pakistan for a single ODI match set to take place on April 1.

Tamim Iqbal is no new to captaincy role as he led the Tigers against Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series last July (During Mortaza's absence). He even led his team in a Test match against New Zealand in January 2017.

Snaps of Bangladesh team's practice session today at SBNCS ahead of the 2-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting from tomorrow (March 9). pic.twitter.com/Vrh8DHps1j — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 8, 2020 ×

Bangladesh Cricket Board's president Nazmul Hasan told reporters that he looks forward to Tamim continuing this role for a long time, unlike the past where the board chose captain according to the series.

"The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference after a meeting of the governing body's board of directors.

"We thought of appointing a captain for a short duration and then giving the job to someone else next year. But we finally decided against a short-term appointment. We hope Tamim would serve for the long term," he added.

Following this decision, Shakib Al Hasan and Mortaza have been dropped from BCB's centrally contracted players' list.

BCB's list of centrally contracted players: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Liton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque Shawrab, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Mahmudullah, Shaifuddin, Mistafizur Rahman.