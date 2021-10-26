T20 World Cup: Will Hardik Pandya feature in India's clash against NZ? BCCI official provides injury update

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya had sustained a shoulder injury during Team India's clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24). There were question marks over his return to full fitness, and his availability for India's next game against New Zealand on October 31.

However, the Men in Blue have been handed a boost as far as Hardik's injury is concerned as his scans revealed he only suffered a minor shoulder injury scare and is expected to be fit for the game against New Zealand. India have a total of six days gap for their second game and Hardik will have enough time to recover.

"Yes, Hardik's scan reports have come and the injury is not very serious. Also, the fact that there is a six-day gap between two games gives him enough time to recuperate," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Hardik, who refrained from bowling for Mumbai Indians (MI) throughout the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been playing for India as a pure batter in the T20 World Cup. While he didn't bowl at all, Hardik looked a bit uncomfortable during his stay in the middle with the willow.

He came out to bat at number seven and managed to score only 11 runs off 8 balls as India posted a moderate total of 151 runs on the board in 20 overs with the help of a brilliant half-century from skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39).

Pakistan had a cakewalk in the run-chase as skipper Babar Azam combined with his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan to chase down the target with 13 balls to spare. Babar scored an unbeaten 68 off 52 balls while Rizwan notched up 79 off 55 balls as the duo powered Pakistan to their first win against India in a World Cup game.

India will look to bounce back to winning ways in their second Super 12 clash against New Zealand on Sunday.